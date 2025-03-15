03/15/2025



Updated at 8:48 p.m.





The president of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered a series of air attacks against the Hutis rebels in Yemen, who are backed by Iran, in response to their interruptions of maritime traffic in the Gulf of Adén and the Red Sea.

As Trump said on social networks, the attack seeks Protect US interests and guarantee freedom of navigation on key commercial routes.

“Our brave combatants are attacking terrorist bases, leaders and defenses with an overwhelming lethal force to protect trade and naval assets in the United States,” Trump said in their social networks. He also warned Iran that it will be “Fully responsible” for the support it provides to the hutis.

The bombing was carried out in Saná, Capital Yemeni controlled by the rebels, with multiple explosions near the airport and in military facilities. Yemeni media denounced that the attacks reached residential areas and caused panic among the population.









The conflict in the Red Sea has intensified since the Hutis threatened to attack Israeli ships in retaliation for the blockade to Gaza. In recent months, they have launched more than one hundred attacks against merchant ships, sinking two and killing four sailors.

The United States has already led a series of military actions in the area, often in coordination with the United Kingdom and Israel. However, Saturday’s attack was made exclusively by US forces, marking the first great offensive against the hutis in Trump’s second mandate.

Trump was in his golf club in Florida at the time of announcing the operation, and insisted that these actions are necessary to avoid more economic losses and protect the allies.

A warning to Iran

Part of Trump’s message has been addressed to the authorities of Iranthe great international patrons of the Yemeni insurgency. “Your support for Huti terrorists must cease immediately,” Trump has known, before demanding the Iranian government that “he stops threatening the US people and its president, and world maritime routes.”

“As you do: Be careful, because the United States will make you responsible and we will not be friendly about it,” Trump warned, who had been notifying Iran’s authorities for days to return to negotiations about their nuclear program. The sources of ‘New York Times’ have confirmed that a good part of the intentions of this offensive are, indeed, a warning to the Iranian clerical estate.