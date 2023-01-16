Fairphone 2 is a phone that came out not one, not two, but about 7 years ago! It is the result of the efforts of a small company that you find here and today we are here to bring you some very interesting news if you own this device. If you’re curious stay with us because it’s going to end manufacturer support and that could be a big problem.

Fairphone 2: end of support after seven years!

If you own an Android smartphone, you know that after about 3 years the big companies stop sending software updates, forcing you (from a certain point of view) to opt for custom ROMs or new devices. There are many security holes and often without updates you are subject to attacks that can cause serious damage.

After this premise it will be easier for you to understand the philosophy of Fairphone 2 and that is to give life to devices designed to last. The idea has been put into practice by making phones that are simple to repair and boast incredible support. Suffice it to say that Fairphone 2 dates back to 2015 and will be supported until March of this year. In short, 7 years of incredible support! But how was it possible to achieve this?

Obviously Android imposes constraints regarding the components and support for the Snapdragon 801 SoC it ended already several years ago. But the company hasn’t been discouraged and thanks to a collaboration with the guys from Lineage (one of the most famous custom roms in the world, capable of completely overturning an old phone) has managed to meet us until today.

But now it’s time to say goodbye to Fairphone 2 and the company promises 50 euro discount on a new model if you dispose of this device. In short, a policy that should make us reflect on how the big names in the sector should invest more resources from this point of view. If the Fairphone guys have succeeded, why shouldn’t giants like Samsung and Huawei succeed?