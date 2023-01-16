The excessive hair loss It is a problem that affects many people. Although it is normal to lose a few hairs daily, when the loss is massive, it can affect our self-esteem and concern.

Fortunately, There are some effective home remedies to prevent and treat hair loss.

The first step in treating hair loss is to identify the cause of the problem. It can be caused by androgenic alopecia, also known as common baldness, which is more common in men than women.

Another common cause is nervous alopecia, which occurs when we are under a situation of stress or prolonged anxiety.

Bad habits, such as an unbalanced diet, can also contribute to hair loss.

An effective way to prevent and treat hair loss is through the use of natural oils..

Home remedies against hair loss

coconut oil It is a very effective home remedy against hair loss. It is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, which helps to strengthen and nourish the hair, preventing its loss. The fatty acids present in coconut oil help keep the scalp and hair hydrated, which in turn helps prevent hair breakage and hair loss.

To use coconut oil against hair loss, you can apply the hot oil directly to the scalp and massage gently. You can leave it on for a few hours or even overnight, and then wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Castor oil is another effective home remedy against hair loss.. It is rich in ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid that helps stimulate hair growth and improve circulation to the scalp. It also contains vitamin E and minerals such as iron and zinc, which are essential for hair growth and health.

To use castor oil against hair loss, can be applied hot directly to the scalp and gently massaged. You can leave it on for a few hours or even overnight, and then wash your hair with a mild shampoo. It can also be mixed with other essential oils such as rosemary or lavender oil for an even more strengthening effect.

Onion is another effective home remedy against hair loss. Contains sulfides that help stimulate hair growth and improve circulation to the scalp. Sulfides also have antibacterial and antifungal properties that help fight scalp infections and prevent hair loss.

To use onion against hair loss, you can squeeze the juice of an onion and mix it with a little coconut or castor oil. Apply the mixture to the scalp and gently massage for a few minutes. Leave it on for an hour or even overnight and then wash your hair with a mild shampoo. It can also be mixed with other ingredients like lemon juice for an even more strengthening effect.

It is also important to pay attention to the diet and ensure that the necessary nutrients for the hair are being consumed. Foods rich in protein, iron, zinc and B vitamins are essential for hair growth and health.

It is also important to avoid bad habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and excessive exposure to the sun, as these can contribute to hair loss.