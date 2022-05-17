Home page politics

Of: Sebastian Horsch

Lauterbach’s accusations against the Union regarding the failed vaccination requirement in the Bundestag are almost embarrassing, comments Sebastian Horsch. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/Michael Hüther

Karl Lauterbach (SPD) blames the Union for the failed vaccination requirement. The behavior of the Minister of Health is almost embarrassing, comments Sebastian Horsch.

Berlin – Karl Lauterbach provides. The SPD health minister blames the Union for the fact that there was no majority in the Bundestag for general vaccination. He is already making the CDU and CSU responsible if the pandemic flares up again in autumn and there are more deaths and new restrictions.

Lauterbach and the obligation to vaccinate: no own application for fear of discord

In fact, it was a partly transparent game that the CDU and CSU were playing in parliament until April. One thing was particularly important to the black parliamentary group in the debate – to present the traffic light and the new SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Sometimes she did it so clumsily that everyone could see it. It is difficult to deny that it was not only about the issue, but also about party politics.

But at the same time it was Lauterbach who, as Minister of Health, did not submit his own application for compulsory vaccination. And it was the traffic light that, for fear of a rift with the FDP, raised the issue as a question of conscience without being forced to belong to a parliamentary group – and thus gave up its majority. It is hard to blame the opposition for not stepping in to save the federal government, which had taken cover in view of the explosive nature of the issue. It’s almost embarrassing that Lauterbach does it anyway.

A comment by Sebastian Horsch