What a sum! There are new rules for the Eurojackpot. That’s why the jackpot is worth 92 million euros for the first time.

Helsinki/Münster – It’s the new record jackpot at Eurojackpot: 92 million euros are in the lucky pot on Tuesday (May 17). “There has never been a higher amount to be won in a lottery in Germany,” says Westlotto.

The reason: The upper limit of 90 million has been history for the Eurojackpot since March. The jackpot is now capped at 120 million euros. On Tuesday after the drawing of the numbers in Helsinki, Finland (around 7:00 p.m.), there could be a winning record for Germany.

92 million: Will a player clear the entire European jackpot on Tuesday?

A single tipper could clear the entire jackpot sum of 92 million euros. Of course, if there are several hits, the profit is shared. However, if the jackpot is not won on Tuesday, “a jackpot above the magic threshold of 100 million is possible for the first time,” according to Westlotto.

The 18 participating countries had changed the rules for the tenth anniversary of the European lottery at the end of March 2022. The Eurojackpot numbers are drawn on Friday and now also on Tuesday. The chance of winning first place in the Eurojackpot is 1: 140 million. The system: Players type five numbers out of 50. With the so-called Euro numbers, the crosses must match two out of twelve.

Eurojackpot record win: 90 million won

So far, the record profit of 90 million euros in Germany has been held by tipsters from Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia (two).

The Eurojackpot is played in 18 countries

Of the Eurojackpot will be in 18 countries across Europe played out. The participating countries are: Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Iceland, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic and Hungary.

Games of chance like the Eurojackpot not only offer chances. They can also lead to addiction. Since it is difficult if not impossible to analyze one’s own gaming behavior, the website provides information on how to do this check-dein-spiel.de a test. Those affected by gambling addiction can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education (BZGA).