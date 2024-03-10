bInterior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the demonstration in solidarity with underground or imprisoned RAF members in Berlin. “The RAF brutally murdered 34 people. There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to glorify,” said the SPD politician to the Editorial Network Germany (RND). She wanted those who expressed solidarity with terrorists in hiding to “think for just a second what this means for the survivors of the many people who were killed by the RAF.”

Faeser went on to say that the weapons seized in Berlin show that the current police measures also pose significant risks. She thanked the investigators for using maximum pressure against the other RAF terrorists who were still wanted. “Nobody should feel safe underground.” It is also important to examine carefully which supporters made it possible for the RAF terrorists to go into hiding for so long and are still making it possible today. “The left-wing extremist scene remains very much in the focus of the security authorities.”

Several hundred participants in a demonstration in solidarity with underground or imprisoned RAF members marched through Berlin on Saturday evening. They gathered in the Kreuzberg district in the late afternoon and marched, among other places, through Sebastianstrasse, where the former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette (65) had lived under an assumed name before her arrest at the end of February. Police officers accompanied the demonstrators from the left-wing scene, who regularly chanted something like “We are not all – the prisoners are missing” and carried banners with slogans such as “Freedom for Daniela – the system is terrorist” or “Where are the raids against the right?” .

Even before the demonstration started, fireworks were set off at the meeting location. Later, individual firecrackers also exploded. The police spoke of the repeated use of pyrotechnics. Some of the demonstration participants wore black scarves or black corona masks in front of their faces. There were no violent incidents. Overall, the police concluded that it was a low-disturbance demonstration.