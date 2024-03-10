Abruzzo elections polls (banned): Cdx favoured. The numbers say…

Abruzzo elections polls (banned): in the 2022 elections Centre-right +2.1% on the sum of the very wide field





Abruzzo: polls open from 7am to 11pm. Voters are called to vote for the election of the president of the Region and the renewal of the regional council. There are 305 municipalities voting, for a total of 1,208,276 eligible voters, of which 592,041 men and 616,235 women out of a registered population of 1,275,950. There are 1,634 polling stations, 13 of which are hospital locations.

Two candidates running: Marcus Marsilio for the centre-right and outgoing governor of the Region, e Luciano D'Amico supported by the Center Left, the 5 Star Movement, Action and Italia Viva. The Abruzzo challenge represents a fundamental test for the government which, not surprisingly, in the last days of the electoral campaign, deployed all its colonels in support of Marsilio with the aim of removing fears of a second defeat after the one suffered in Sardinia (net of the control of the minutes which could overturn the result and lead to Paolo Truzzu's victory over Alessandra Todde). The centre-left presents itself with the re-proposal of the broad camp, the grand coalition built on the PD-M5S axis which in Abruzzo, unlike what happened in the Sardinian regional regions, can also count on Calenda and his party.

Affaritaliani.it tried to understand what sentiments exist in the parties on the day of the vote, considering that obviously the publication of polls is absolutely prohibited. There is a consideration that few have made and which instead is underlined by all the centre-right parties, not just the Brothers of Italy which the candidate for Governor expresses with the outgoing Marcus Marsilio. In Abruzzo, unlike what happened in the regional elections in Sardinia, split voting is prohibitedthat is, you cannot vote for the list of one candidate and for the other candidate for the presidency of the region.

And this element could be decisive also considering that in SardiniaAt list level, the centre-right won by around 4 percentage points. In fact, it will not be possible – for example – for the League to trip up Giorgia Meloni. Whoever votes for the Northern League automatically votes for Marsilio. But let's see what happened in 2022, in the political elections. The Centre-right arrived together, with 4 lists, at 48.3% while the sum of the Centre-Left, of 5 Star Movement and of the centrist Action-Italia Viva list (divided in the political elections but united in these regional elections in the so-called very broad camp) stops at 46.2%. A gap of 2.1% in favor of the centre-right, which certainly leaves the game open but which gives hope to Fratelli d'Italia and Marsilio.