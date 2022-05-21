Facundo Gonzáles made an unexpected comment that surprised Paloma Fiuza and her colleagues. During a competition on the program “This is war”, the theme of Bacilos “Lose yourself with you” was launched, to which the “Guerrero” commented that “with that song we met”, referring to his ex-partner.

As it is recalled, Paloma Fiuza and Facundo Gonzáles were in love for three years, but they ended their relationship in 2018. For this reason, their companions did not hesitate to joke and ask questions about the ballad, for which the Argentine added that ” It’s an anecdote.”

How did Paloma react?

Paloma, in turn, continued the game commenting that “you lost me”, which caused laughter in the “Warriors”. The host Johanna San Miguel continued to ask about her feelings when listening to the song, to which the reality boy said: “I always remember the beautiful moments in my life and I remembered that with that song we met.”

After recalling that they were together for three years, Rosangela Espinoza commented “what is Facundo doing doing that, if he already has a girlfriend.”

Who is Facundo González’s ‘new love’?

After ending his relationship with Dove Fiuza several years ago, to the popular Facundo Gonzalez no new partner was known. However, a few days ago he was seen dating Alexa Morisawa, a 19-year-old Brazilian model. Given this, the “warrior” explained what his sentimental situation would be:

“She’s a friend, we’re getting to know each other. I’m fine, I’m not in a formal relationship or anything, I’m calm. She was born in Japan, but she has a Brazilian father and a Peruvian mother, so she is a mix. She is beautiful and good people, but we are calm knowing each other, “Facundo González revealed to América TV.