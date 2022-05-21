Hidalgo.- The candidate of Brunette for the government of HidalgoJulio Menchaca He affirmed that in his government he will work through four axes with which he will transform the state into a national power.

This was stated by the candidate for governor through his social networks in which he shared his transformation project with which he seeks to gain sympathy so that it is reflected this coming June 5.

transformation axes

end corruption

Guarantee social welfare

develop the economic

Regain Security

In his publications, Julio Menchaca explained that in order to end corruption he will work to strengthen the State Anti-Corruption System, carry out audits at all levels and use public resources in a transparent and responsible manner.

Regarding social welfare, the brunette assured that this will come through the improvement of health services, and the correct supply of water and better education.

Regarding the subject of the economy, Julio Menchaca has said that he will promote the development and creation of industrial corridors, economic packages, as well as the formation of a state financial institution to give credits to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in order to promote entrepreneurs. .

While, for the issue of Security, Julio Menchaca mentioned that in his government security elements will be trained and trained with the creation of a State Police University, in addition to increasing salaries and guaranteeing the social security of officers. .