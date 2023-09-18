Sunday, September 17, 2023, 11:07 p.m.



Facundo Campazzo is back. To Real Madrid, a team from which “I feel like I never left.” To the Super Cup, a tournament in which he was MVP in the two previous editions in which he played, making this the third designated best player. And to this, a Sports Palace, which will always receive you as one of its own.

The displaced fans that gave the most color to the stands were those from Malaga, but the one who played at home was a Campazzo who the Palace applauded more than anyone else, vibrated with his many plays of magic and energy and, ultimately, saw in his success the most desired possibility after the fairy tale that would have been to see the most Cinderella UCAM win.

Facundo Campazzo is back at Real Madrid after two and a half seasons in the NBA and another half at Red Star Belgrade

Volcano in constant eruption, the one who was a UCAM player between 2015 and 2017, leader of the team that led Murcia to the first and only ‘playoff’ in its history and its first participation in European competition, was the best player of the team that is currently European champion.

17 points, 5 assists and a PIR of 23, but more importantly, a great appearance in the final stretch of the game to cut off the hopes of a Unicaja at its limit, the arguments of a Facu Campazzo who had his dream return to the city of Murcia. Real Madrid.