There is no doubt that Real Madrid has lost momentum compared to that prodigious decade that elevated the two greatest scorers in its 121 years of history, but the transition still in progress and without the ‘9’ of reference has not lowered its character one bit. irreducible. Carlo Ancelotti’s team faced each other this Sunday with a Real Sociedad that has taken the measure since the arrival of Imanol Alguacil to the bench. And the ‘txuri-urdin’ soon threatened to unleash a perfect storm on the renewed Santiago Bernabéu. Barrenetxea, with a pass from Kubo, burst the seams of the white rearguard with an early goal that confirmed the superb staging of the visiting side.

The Japanese, a demon with the face of an angel, tormented his former team as a herald of a Royal Society that walks through any field without complexes. But Real Madrid, a professor in resilience, stood up to the blows and reacted with greatness. Valverde and Joselu, both activated by an electric Fran García, orchestrated the comeback in the second half of a match that left the whites with a full lead at 15, despite the fact that Bellingham did not score this time. Which is already news.

Ancelotti took note of the improvement that his squad experienced in the second half of the match against Getafe after the entry of Kroos and placed the German, more rested during the national team break having resigned from the ‘Mannschaft’, to start in an eleven to which Valverde also returned and from which Modric and Camavinga fell. For his part, Imanol Alguacil reissued the block that thrashed Granada, including a Barrenetxea who was a doubt until the last minute, but who immediately got wet at the Bernabéu.

See also Meca: "Madrid and Elche are the two teams I love" real Madrid Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García (Nacho, min. 74), Tchouaméni (Modric, min. 61), Valverde (Lucas Vázquez, min. 87), Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo (Brahim, min. 87) and Joselu (Camavinga, min. 61). 1 – 1 Real society Remiro, Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney (Ahien, min. 69), Zubimendi, Brais (Zakaryan, min. 81), Merino, Kubo, Oyarzabal (Sadiq, min. 81) and Barrenetxea (Cho, min. 81) . Goals:

0-1: min, 4. Barrenetxea. 1-1: min. 46, Valverde. 2-1: min. 60, Joselu.

Referee:

Soto Grado (Riojano Committee). He cautioned Tchouaméni, Merino, Fran García, Traoré and Alaba.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the fifth day of the League, played at the Santiago Bernabéu before 70,092 spectators.

The Zubieta youth player has established himself as a starter at the start of the season and his time at the Chamartín Coliseum confirmed his rising value. Kubo, formerly of the ‘white house’, filtered a ball into the heart of the area with a silk boot and the San Sebastian player picked up the serve to beat Kepa on the second attempt. The Japanese and the Gipuzkoan sealed the triumph of the ‘txuri-urdin’ over Real Madrid in Anoeta last season and this Sunday they starred in a torrential start for Real Sociedad in the new Bernabéu.

Imanol Alguacil’s men were a hammer that caught Ancelotti’s soldiers off guard. Kubo was able to deepen the wound if Oyarzabal, who was offside, had not hindered the vision of Kepa, who had been overtaken by a missile from the effervescent Japanese attacker. Brais also tried with another long shot that came off the post.

Real Madrid withstood the gale as best they could and responded with great integrity. Carvajal took advantage of a mistake in Remiro’s start to give Joselu more than half a goal, but the striker sent his shot to the crossbar without Rodrygo being able to score the rebound by foreshortening. Bellingham, once again ubiquitous, joined the combat fray and even Alaba and Rüdiger ventured behind the enemy ranks. The profile of the contenders offered favorable terrain for adventurers and the Bernabéu witnessed a hectic give and take. Rodrygo ran into Remiro; Merino crossed paths with Kepa. Vertigo took over the stage, to the delight of a respectable crowd surrendered to the waste of two teams that prioritize daring over any other character trait.

bugle call



The passage through the locker room did not alter the disposition of the troops. Nor did it change his warlike spirit. The bugle call was given by Valverde, a powerful member of the cavalry and an even more powerful sniper when he steps down. Fran García’s back pass offered a perfect opportunity for the Uruguayan to adjust his telescopic sights and the bullet went straight into Remiro’s pocket.

The equalizer spurred Real Madrid, which without the dynamo of Vinicius on the left flank spoiled Carvajal’s punch on the right side. La Real, alerted by the swelling of the locals, tried to slow down the dispute and Ancelotti was contemplating a change in the script when Fran García took Traoré off the wheel and catapulted Joselu with a tense cross so that the best pole vaulter in the League could complete the victory. comeback.

The Galician had already designated his seat on the bench when fate granted him one last chance to reaffirm his love affair with the Bernabéu wearing the white jersey. In each and every one of his three home games in Chamartín, Silleda’s player has found the net, scoring his first goal the day José Mourinho gave him the alternative in the League and also scored against Getafe before the break.

Valverde had the sentence with a pass from Kroos and also Bellingham after a formidable delivery from Brahim, but Ahien first and Remiro later kept a thread of hope for a Real Sociedad that showed its face until the end, but that left empty.