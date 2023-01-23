The German Cancer Society said that stomach cancer is cancer that may affect any part of the stomach, and may extend to the esophagus or small intestine, according to the Okaz website.

The association stated that the six factors that raise the risk of stomach cancer are chronic inflammation of the mucous membrane lining the stomach, chronic heartburn, infection with Helicobacter pylori, known as stomach germ, excessive salt and meat intake, in addition to smoking.

Symptoms of stomach cancer are loss of appetite, weight loss, general weakness, swallowing difficulties, indigestion, abdominal pain, anemia, and blood in the vomit.

You should consult a doctor as soon as you notice these symptoms to undergo timely treatment, which includes surgical removal of part or all of the stomach, in addition to chemotherapy and radiotherapy.