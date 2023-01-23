It’s official that Luciana Fuster will be one of the candidates for Miss Peru 2023, because in her presentation in the new season of “This is war”, the reality girl ended up putting an end to said rumor. Of course, the fact was applauded by Jessica Newton, who will be in charge of preparing her and guiding her throughout her process as a contestant.

Since then, various entertainment programs have been commenting on the incident and there are those who believe that Luciana is a good match for the beauty pageant. She is complimented and described by others as “an ordinary beauty”.

Colombian missologist is captivated by Luciana Fuster

Now, several beauty experts and renowned missologists have come out to comment on the new tailings that Miss Universe 2023 would have, one of them being Luciana Fuster. Precisely, the Colombian missologist Aitor Marín, who has a YouTube channel dedicated to talking about beauty competitions, was very captivated with Luciana Fuster when he saw her photos and videos of her.

“ This spectacular Peruvian, that woman is very popular in the media, she is beautiful, when I saw her profile, the truth was, I was very impressed “, said. For her part, the Peruvian missologist Tony Dueñas, with whom Marín had a conversation in her video, explained that Luciana’s participation in the contest has already generated controversy.

“To me, I tell you, as a Colombian and a lover of beauty pageants, when I saw this girl it had a great impact on me, and I think that she, in itself, her profile is really very commercial, I know that now another is being evaluated kinds of things and such, but I think it can be an integral miss ”, explained Marín.

Colombian missologist explains factor that would harm Luciana Fuster

However, since not everything is rosy, the Colombian beauty expert was encouraged to reveal the only drawback that Luciana Fuster could have in order to become the next successor to R’Booney Gabriel.

“ What is the only ‘but’ that I could find for Luciana? Yes, she is very mediatic She is very youtuber, because she has a channel, that is, but based on how Miss Universe continues to move, that she continues to care about social projects, that she has to have a background or a profession behind this, well we would have to analyze that aspect. For beauty, for projection, I see her very well, ”she added later.

Luciana Fuster will join the 26 candidates who will compete to be the successor to Alessia Rovegno. Photo: composition LR/Miss Peru Instagram

Does Melissa Paredes approve Luciana Fuster’s candidacy for Miss Peru?

Before the announcement of Luciana Fuster confirming her participation in Miss Universe 2023, one of the characters who did not hesitate to greet her feat was the host Melissa Paredes. She highlighted the qualities of Luciana Fuster in “Préndete”.

“I love Luciana Fuster, I do see her with the prototype of a typical Peruvian Miss Peru,” she said, but her partner Kurt Villavicencio did not seem to be very convinced of that.

Jessica Newton applauds Luciana Fuster for wanting to apply for Miss Peru

On her return to the new season of “This is war”, Luciana Fuster made public her application for Miss Peru 2023. In this regard, one of the happiest with this decision was the organizer of the beauty pageant Jessica Newton.

“I think she is a very beautiful girl, but the decision is up to her. We got together before the pandemic and, when she is ready to go for one of the crowns, the doors of Miss Peru will be open for her. The competition is tough”, stated ‘Newton’ for America shows.