The infrastructure of Facebook were offline for about six hours, yesterday, Monday 4 October, this inactivity affected millions of users, leading to the blocking of Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp And Instagram. The company used Twitter to communicate the inconvenience and publicly apologize, but to find out the cause of the problem we had to wait until late yesterday evening, after the problem was solved.

The changes to the configuration of its routers were the cause of the global outage that affected Facebook and the other social networks of the giant, causing a impediment of communication between its computer systems. The company therefore ruled out a hacker attack or any other malicious act.

Facebook in his blog he wrote:

Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers have caused problems that disrupted this communication. This disruption in network traffic has had a cascading effect on how our data centers communicate, disrupting our services. At this time we believe that the root cause of this outage was an incorrect configuration change. We apologize to all those affected and are working to understand more about what happened today so that we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient.

Many people took to Twitter during this period of inactivity Facebook, to make fun of the situation, or to find out what had happened and why Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp were offline.

We obviously hope that the situation has been completely resolved, and that the user does not find himself having to face such a problem soon due to further problems, as has already happened several times in the past, although never for such large amounts of time. .