Facebook and Instagram are victims of a global blackout this Monday evening and this allowed Neymar to make a good joke by reviewing his performance during the PSG defeat in Rennes.

While in France his physical form and his nightlife in Paris raise many questions, Neymar has obviously decided to take all this lightly, to the point of almost having fun with the defeat of PSG on Sunday in Rennes. A fervent user of social networks, the Brazilian player noted, like everyone else, that Facebook and Instagram were down on Monday. A global technical concern which however does not affect Twitter, the big temporary winner of this planetary bug.

Só o final de semana do zuck eo meu que deu ruim or maize alguém também? 🤣🤣 – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 4, 2021

It is therefore via this social network that Neymar, who still has 57.4 million followers on Twitter alone, decided to launch a small valve by evoking Mark Zuckerberg, the boss and founder of Facebook, to whom Instagram belongs. too. ” Is there just Zuck’s weekend and the bond gone wrong or someone else’s too? “, Wondered, with smileys of laughter to tears, Neymar. In response to this message, some Paris Saint-Germain supporters made it clear to the Brazilian star that it would be more judicious for him to be noticed positively on the Ligue 1 pitches rather than to animate the social networks. Not sure, however, that this will change the former Barça player, who is still attracted to social networks and online activities.