Facebook and Instagram have removed the accounts of Iran's religious leader Khamenei. According to the Meta Group, violence was repeatedly advocated there. The account is still active on another platform.

Iran's religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a meeting with the army's air force and air defense staff on February 5. Image: dpa

Facebook and Instagram have blocked the accounts of Iran's religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As justification, a spokesman for the Meta Group on Thursday referred to a repeated violation of rules against advocating violence.

In his online posts, Khamenei demonizes the Israeli state and supports the Islamist Hamas and the Houthi militia. On Elon Musk's online platform X (formerly Twitter), Khamenei's account was still active on Thursday.

The Jewish state has been Iran's declared archenemy since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 – and Khamenei also condemns the USA and the West online. When dealing with problematic content, online services sometimes make exceptions for newsworthy posts by official government representatives.