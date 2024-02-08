After the first trailer for 'Inside Out 2' became the most viewed in Disney history, the company released a new trailer for the film last Thursday. Just as it happened with its first look, this unreleased teaser also starred Anxietythe unusual character in the sequel who stirred up the other feelings that live in Riley's head and who promises not to arrive alone, as seen in the film's official poster.

The premiere of 'Inside Out 2' is getting closer and closer and here we will show you its most recent preview, as well as its release date and other information that all fans of the film should know.

When is 'Inside Out 2' released?

'Inside Out 2'an animated film that is jointly produced by disney and Pixar, will premiere on Friday, June 14, 2024 in the United States. Likewise, the feature film will arrive in Latin America on Thursday, June 13while It could arrive in Spain on August 7. In this way, the long-awaited sequel will be released nine years after its first part, which grossed more than 857 million dollars at the box office.

Ansiedad's presence in 'Inside Out 2' went viral around the world. Photo: LR/Disney composition

For this second part of the story of Riley and her emotions, it is expected that it can surpass the collection of its predecessor, since its first trailer broke all records and became the most viewed in Disney history by exceeding 157 million views in 24 hours on all online platforms, to which are added 78 million on TikTok.

What is 'Inside Out 2' about?

“'Inside Out 2' returns to the mind of a newly arrived teenager, just as the headquarters is suddenly being demolished to make way for something totally unexpected: Riley's new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have long run a successful operation, by all indications, are not sure how to feel when Anxiety appears. And it seems that she is not alone,” indicates the official synopsis of the film.

What are the new emotions of 'Inside Out 2'?

The only new character whose appearance is known is Anxietywho already starred in the two advances of 'Inside Out 2'; However, it is known that she will not be alone, since she will be accompanied by three more emotions: Envy, Boredom and Shame, whose appearances have not yet been revealed, nor have the actors who will provide her voices.

In the case of Anxiety, the person in charge of giving it its voice will be Maya Hawkea 25-year-old actress recognized for her role as Robin Buckley in the last two seasons of 'Stranger Things', who is the daughter of famous actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

What is the cast of 'Inside Out 2'?

The distribution of 'Inside Out 2' will undergo a couple of changes with respect to the first delivery, since Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader They will not reprise their roles as Disgust and Fear in the original English version. Therefore, here we show you the renewed cast of the film:

Amy Poehler as Joy

Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Lewis Black as Fury

Tony Hale as Fear

Liza Lapira as Dislike

Maya Hawke as Anxiety

Kaitlyn Dias as Riley Andersen.

Watch HERE the first trailer for 'Inside Out 2'

