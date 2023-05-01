In Turin predictions respected: behind the champions of Julieta Cantaluppi the Motto Viareggio and Udinese. Bologna celebrates promotion to Serie A1

Gymnastics Fabriano wins the rhythmic gymnastics championship for the seventh consecutive time. At the Pala Gianni Asti in Turin, after the play-offs and play-outs of Serie B and C kicked off yesterday, the season ends with the Final Six of the national championship – San Carlo Veggy Good Trophy – the most awaited event on the calendar federation, which brought the best Italian gymnasts to the Piedmontese capital.

Battle — Six companies and three direct clashes for a match that excited and warmly involved the many spectators who came to enjoy the show. The Associazione Sportiva Udinese and the Polisportiva Varese faced each other in group A, where the Friulian club prevailed over the Lombard team. The Pala Giani Asti then exploded with joy with the arrival on the platform of Eurogymnica Torino: the home team was able to count on a great support from the city public in the match against the great favorite Fabriano. An engaging and exciting race that saw the triumph of the five-time world champion, Sofia Raffaeli, together with her teammate, Milena Baldassarri, sixth at the Tokyo Games. The semi-final then concluded with the third and final round which decreed the victory of Motto Viareggio over Armonia d’Abruzzo Chieti. See also Raúl Jiménez would not say no to a possible signing with the MLS

Fabriano again — The final did not disappoint expectations. The athletes of Ginnastica Fabriano, the Udinese Sports Association and Motto Viareggio created a real show where adrenaline and breathtaking performances were not lacking. Driven by the “Vulcano of Chiaravalle” Sofia Raffaeli and Milena Baldassarri, Gymnastics Fabriano conquered the victory, winning a historic seventh championship – consecutive and overall – in front of the rapturous public, a real “curve” of fans that came directly from the Marches, including the mayor of Fabriano. Great celebrations also for Motto Viareggio which ranks second, leaving Udinese behind. Polisportiva Pontevecchio Bologna, newly promoted to A1, is also celebrating.

