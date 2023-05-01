“RV”: the Russian military hit the transport hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pavlograd

The Russian military attacked the transport hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Pavlograd, resulting in a detonation in ammunition depots. In addition, trains were hit, according to Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

Also, the Ukrainian media report about the explosion in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

It is noted that air raid signals are sounding in the region. Edition “Strana.ua” in Telegramchannel notes that after the explosion in Pavlograd, a strong fire started.

In the Pavlograd executive committee urged residents to stay in shelters and not post photos and messages online until official information is received.

Earlier, the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that two explosions occurred in Berdyansk on the evening of April 30. According to Rogov, explosions were heard around 22:10 local time.