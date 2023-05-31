The official Xbox account on Twitter posted a video about theXbox Games Showcase of June 11, 2023 in which a passage taken from the soundtrack of the series Fabulous.

Naturally, speculation about the presence of the game immediately started playground games during the event or on that of a collection with the remastered editions of the old chapters. There are those who think with great optimism that there could be both.

On closer inspection, even the video itself seems to refer in some way to Fable. In the video we see someone following a trail of glitter up to a monitor with the Xbox Games Showcase memo on it but, also given the piece of music used, it’s not hard to see in the glitter a reference to the fairy dust. Considering that the first Fable teaser has fairies as its main subject, it is not difficult to draw some conclusions.

Of course it is also fair to specify that for now we are dealing with slicks speculations and that, as always in these cases, there is nothing really obvious. We just have to wait for June 11 to find out more.