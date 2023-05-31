The last contact with the family dates back to last Saturday. Then Giulia Tramontano, a 29-year-old who lives in Senago, in the Milanese area, went missing.

The woman is 7 months pregnant. For this reason, the young woman’s family members sent a tam tam on social media to ask anyone who has seen her to report it to the police. “There is no certainty of the clothes in which she walked away – she reads in the appeal released online – she has a tattoo on her left arm. She is definitely in trouble as she is in her seventh month of pregnancy”.

As reported to Fanpage by a cousin of the disappearance, the last contact with the mother around 21.50 on the evening of the disappearance: “Giulia was very shaken, apparently she had discovered a parallel relationship with her boyfriend”. Just twenty minutes earlier she had written to a friend: “I had a fight with my partner, I’m a little upset but now I’m going to sleep”. Instead, the comrade himself would have reported to the carabinieri that Giulia would have left on Sunday morning, taking around 500 euros and her passport with him.

The girl is 1.67 m tall, weighs 68 kg and has long light hair. Anyone who should have news of her can contact the police on 112 or the Penelope Lombardia association, in contact with family members, by calling 380-7814931.