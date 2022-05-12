Fabio Fulco and Veronica Papa will soon get married, the announcement of the marriage proposal on social media

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Fabio Fulco that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous actor will get married with Veronica Popean entrepreneur from Pescara finalist of Miss Italy and Miss World 2018. The latter said yes to marriage proposal in Amalfi.

Recently Fabio Fulco ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make the well-known actor star of a gossip was his marriage proposal made to Veronica Papa. One year after the birth of their daughter, the two will go before thealtar to pronounce the fateful yes.

To give theannouncement it was the same 50-year-old on his Instagram profile where he posted one photo who portrays him together with his future wife in Amalfi. In the image of her she appears to show the beautiful loner to the camera while the actor kisses her on the forehead. These are the words written in the caption:

They say that if you dream of something more than once, it will certainly come true, and I have dreamed it many times. She said yes.

Fabio Fulco and Veronica Papa have made their love story official in theyear 2020. After putting a definitive point to his relation with Cristina Chiabotto, the famous actor is back to being happy with the entrepreneur from Pescara.

However, last June, the couple had also decided to take a step forward: to expand their family. In fact, about a year has passed since their beautiful daughter was born Agnes. The famous actor said he was happy to have become a father. Thanks to partnership he became a completely different person in a positive way. These were his precedents statements: