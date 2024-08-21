Announced at the Future Games Show, Faaast Penguin is a sort of Fall Guys clone with penguinsas revealed by the fun trailer released for the occasion, which also reveals the release window set for September.

Coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in free-to-play formatFaaast Penguin will allow us to participate in crazy challenges for up to forty participants, in activities often based on speed and adrenaline.

Set in a luxurious international resort, the game is a riot of hypersonic slides, breathtaking waterfalls and even flight phases. Once in the race, our goal will be only one: cross the finish line first.

Just like in Fall Guys, we will be able to push opponents, take advantage of shortcuts, unleash devastating super moves and collect cans of tuna that will allow us to increase our speed, playing alone or in multiplayer.