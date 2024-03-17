













The cultural impact it had dragon ball throughout its existence is truly incredible. Not only did it captivate entire generations, but its action scenes served as inspiration for thousands of productions.

Of course there were also some who decided to pay tribute to him with a lot of humor and today we want to remember them. That's why we bring you this top 5 with the best parodies and references to Dragon Ball.

The best Dragon Ball parodies

5 – Burn the Witch has a curious tribute to Dragon Ball music

The music of dragon ball It is one of its most recognized aspects. The series has many tunes that stayed in the minds of many. Just the examples of Cha La Head Chala or Ángeles siempre are enough to make you start singing immediately.

The creator of Burn the Witch knows about this and decided to give us a very funny parody that will inspire many to change the ringtone on their cell phone. In one part we see Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole picking grapes, when a cell phone starts ringing. The ringtone is nothing more and nothing less than the sound of Dragon Ball summaries. It is a funny and charming moment at the same time, as it shows that after so many years, there is still love for Akira Toriyama's creation.

4 – Yamcha had a surprise appearance in Bocchi the Rock

Bocchi the Rock is another of the most recent anime to pay a funny tribute to dragon ball. On this occasion they parodied one of Yamcha's many deaths. Fans will remember that in Z The warrior dies after the explosion of a Saibaman. The pose of his death in the crater became an iconic image of the saga and was already parodied in various media.

The most recent was in Bocchi the Rock. Little Hitori Goto was the victim of a group of birds that wanted her ice cream. Once they were able to defeat her, she was defeated in the same position as the Z warrior. The funniest thing about the scene is that it is completely unexpected. Surely no one thought they would see a reference to this Yamcha moment in Bocchi, but here we are.

3 – Dragon Ball's 'goodbye Tien' is parodied in a very funny way by Bobobo

Another of the most unforgettable moments of Dragon Ball Z It was when little Chaos sacrificed himself to try to defeat Nappa. The tiny warrior clings to the huge Saiyan and blows himself up, but not before saying goodbye to Tien Shin Han.. Unfortunately the result is not what I expected.

The anime Bobobo decided to make fun of this tragedy with a parody that is quite funny, as it recreates this moment quite faithfully but with its own characters. Of course, those who follow this anime know that it is quite irreverent and they showed it with this parody that made us laugh a lot. All because of a great combination of the dubbing and everyone's exaggerated reactions.

2 – The Genkidama of the virgins

Raising his hands to give energy to Goku is another of the best-known movements among fans of Goku. dragon ball and one that has also already been much parodied. But perhaps no parody is as hilarious as that of A thirty year old's health and physical education where they make a kind of genkidama but with the energy of all the virgins in the world.

Furthermore, they do this to end up with a girl who wants to take a warrior's virginity at any cost. So she has no choice but to ask for help from everyone who has 'had no action in the world'. QTo finish the parody, the villain is defeated just like Buu at the time, swallowed by the enormous sphere of light. But yes, with a lot of fanservice involved.

1 – Gintama has so many Dragon Ball parodies that we don't know where to start

It seems that the creators of Gintama are big fans of dragon ball, since they have already made a huge number of parodies of it. They are all so good that it is difficult to choose one. From recreations of his anime to mockery of his characters and even Gintoki himself wearing the same hairstyle as Goku, Gintama He never stops surprising us with his parodies.

In fact, it is no longer a question of whether they will pay tribute to him, but rather how crazy the next one will be. With the sense of humor that this anime has, it is impossible not to laugh at all its references. So if you want to find very good and hilarious references to Dragon Bal you just have to watch Gintama and it won't take long for you to find one.

Of course there are millions of parodies and references to dragon ball both in anime and in Western creations, But these were the funniest to us and show the tremendous love they have for the saga in the country where it was born. What did you think of our top? What other Dragon Ball parody made you laugh? Tell us in the comments!

