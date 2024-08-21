On Saturday, August 24, 2024, starting at 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, the Grand Final of the Latin American League will take place. League of Legendswhere the Movistar R7 and Infinity teams will measure their strength.

This important esports meeting of Lol The broadcast will be available from 4:00 pm in Colombia and Peru, 5:00 pm in Chile and 6:00 pm in Argentina. Other countries and regions will have to adjust to their respective time zones.

People living in Mexico City will be able to purchase their tickets to attend Gamergy. This way they will be able to enjoy the Grand Final of the Latin American League of League of LegendsThe format of the match will be best of five, and this will determine the champion of the LLA Clausura 2024.

Likewise, the representative of the region as we know it at the 2024 Worlds will emerge from here. The teams are playing for everything.

Fountain: Riot Games.

Movistar R7 will reach the Grand Final of the Latin American League League of Legends with his full team consisting of Summit, Oddie, Keine, Ceo and Lyonz, with the support and guidance of Khynm and Pointless.

As for Infinity, they have Grell, Leza, Zo3n, Trigger and TopLop on their side, led by Autoboost and Solidsnake. These players achieved the feat of eliminating Estral Esports, the current champion of the Apertura 2024, in the semifinals.

Infinity also left out Isurus, the two-time champion of the region. Both this team and Movistar R7 have been important parts of the history of the LLA. They are not only teams that play League of Legends, but they also represent the region.

In case you can’t attend Gamergy, there will be various Watch Parties throughout Latin America to watch the grand final. It’s worth staying tuned for any announcements in this regard.

