The historia development team has announced Faaast Penguin release date on PC and PS5: the game will be available on these platforms starting from September 19, so in a few days, while the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch versions will arrive later.
A sort of Fall Guys clone but with penguinsFaaast Penguin will try to involve us in a series of competitive activities characterized by bright colors, particularly immediate gameplay and funny characters who challenge each other for victory.
From water parks to desert pyramids, from the jungle to the clouds, in the game we will have to deal with ten minute events that unfold along different paths, giving life to frenetic and spectacular sequences.
A successful clone?
Announced a few weeks ago with a fun trailer, Faaast Penguin will use the free-to-play format to immediately aim to build a solid user base, leveraging also and above all the likeability of its characters.
The Faaast Penguin races will be a concentrate of action where we can attack our opponents, use shortcuts, resort to special abilities and exploit obstacles to our advantage to be able to cross the finish line first.
The game will give us the opportunity to try our hand at competitions from four to forty participantscomplete with support for crossplay features to break down any barriers between users of different platforms.
Will the cuteness of the penguins of Faaast Penguin win over the public’s favor? We’ll find out starting September 19 on PC and PS5, as mentioned.
