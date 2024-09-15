The historia development team has announced Faaast Penguin release date on PC and PS5: the game will be available on these platforms starting from September 19, so in a few days, while the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch versions will arrive later.

A sort of Fall Guys clone but with penguinsFaaast Penguin will try to involve us in a series of competitive activities characterized by bright colors, particularly immediate gameplay and funny characters who challenge each other for victory.

From water parks to desert pyramids, from the jungle to the clouds, in the game we will have to deal with ten minute events that unfold along different paths, giving life to frenetic and spectacular sequences.