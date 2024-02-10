Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that the “rapid patch” the team deployed to Steam yesterday is “now on PS5 as well.”

The update comes after players complained about issues with matchmaking, as well as persistent crashes. There's also been criticism of the game's PC optimization and its kernel-level GameGuard anti-cheat software, while others have taken umbrage with Helldivers 2's monetization.

However, game director Mikael Eriksson did admit earlier today on the game's Discord channel that while “a full matchmaking solution is in works”, it may take “a few more days” to test before it can be rolled out.



“The new build we submitted earlier for PC is now on PS5 as well,” Eriksson said earlier today.

“The most important thing to highlight is that we've made additional improvements to matchmaking. A full matchmaking solution is in the works but will take a few more days to test and deploy. Thanks for your patience as we work through the last details. “

