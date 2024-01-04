In a project aimed at the expansion and modernization of Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade County approved a 50-year lease for the development of a Westin hotel, which will offer direct access to the airport. The initiative, led by Steve Ross and Jeffrey Soffer through a joint venture between Related Companies and Fontainebleau Development, marks a significant development in South Florida's real estate landscape.

The lease extends for 50 years and contemplates the construction of a 451-room Westin hotel on a 7,284-square-meter site near the Dolphin Parking Garage. It is estimated that, throughout the lease period, Miami-Dade County will generate revenues close to US$240,000,000. The agreement provides for an annual payment of US$2,500,000 or 3.5 percent of gross receipts, whichever is greater.

The selection of Related Companies and Fontainebleau Development as developers was the result of a two-phase request for proposal process, where their proposal stood out from the competition. The unanimous approval by the county commission reflects confidence in this project, while the proposal of the second place, Parmco, was rejected.

Company Background: Featured Developers in South Florida

Related Companies, led by Steve Ross, has played a key role in real estate development in South Florida, with notable projects such as One Flagler in West Palm and Miami's tallest office tower in collaboration with Swire Properties. For its part, Fontainebleau Development, founded by Jeffrey Soffer in 2019, is currently completing the Fontainebleau Las Vegas and expanding the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Both companies have an active presence in the region, with current and future projects, such as the SeaGlass condominiums in Jupiter, the Big Easy Casino and the JW Marriott, demonstrating its continued commitment to the region. The strategically located hotel is expected to connect directly to the D Concourse via a covered pedestrian bridge. This move not only improves amenities for travelers, but also underscores the continued growth and development of Miami International Airport.

This hotel development agreement represents an improvement in the facilities at Miami International Airport and also highlights the continued involvement of major players such as Related Companies and Fontainebleau Development in the South Florida real estate landscape. The project not only promises to elevate the traveler experience, but also contribute significantly to the economic development and reputation of the region.