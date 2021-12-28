The 2022 Formula 3 season will see the absolute debut in the English category Oliver Bearman, announced by Prema Racing as a new driver of the Veneto team. The 16-year-old, selected by the Ferrari Driver Academy in November together with Rafael Camara, he was therefore made official by the Vicenza team, who had already chosen him for the post-season tests staged in Valencia. In this way, Bearman’s constant growth is realized, the only driver to have won the Italian and German Formula 4 in the same year.

The young Briton commented on the signing of the contract in the press release published by the Grisignano di Zocco team on its website: “I can’t wait to move to FIA F3 with the PREMA – he has declared – in my first official year as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. We worked very well together in the post-season test in Valencia, and their results from previous championships speak for themselves. I am eager to start in Bahrain! “

Bearman’s official status was also commented by the Prema team principal, Rene Rosin, who expressed himself as follows on the engagement of the British: “We are looking forward to working with Oliver in 2022 – he has declared – the results he has achieved this year speak for themselves, and of course we have observed him as a rival. The step for him will be huge and particularly demanding, he will have a lot to learn, but we will do everything possible to help him maximize his potential and be competitive from the start. It will be extremely interesting to see the development over the course of the season, and what we will be able to achieve together ”.