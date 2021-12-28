Since the anime of Rent-A-Girlfriend (Kanojo, Okarishimasu in Japan) manga sales of Reiji miyajima they have had a noticeable boost. It currently has more than 10 million copies in circulation.

This has also led to the production of countless products based on their characters. Especially of the heroines of history. Not only figures but also very diverse merchandise that is appreciated by fans.

Rent-A-Girlfriend and her new series of articles

Like the one we share with you now, which is part of a collaboration with the company Creative plus. They are acrylic figures, eye covers, key rings and other items.

All of the aforementioned adorned with images of Chizuru mizuhara, Mommy Nanami, Ruka sarashina Y Sumi Sakurasawa.

Only they don’t have their usual appearance but actually wear nightwear. It’s a new way of looking at them and fans of the series will surely appreciate them.

Chizuru is ready for a date with you in this cute cosplay

However, these products of Rent-A-Girlfriend they will not be available forever. Only from December 27, 2021 to January 9, 2022. It is a temporary promotion to celebrate the New Year in Japan.

So they will become highly appreciated not only by fans but also by collectors. It is not very likely that they will go on sale in western lands, but there will be no shortage of Japanese online stores that have them in stock.

The second season of the anime is approved

Currently, the second season of the anime is already confirmed. However, it does not yet have a precise release date or window. It is to be imagined that everything depends on the work schedule of TMS Entertainment, which is the studio in charge of its production.

For while Miyajima continues with its work. It has an accumulated of 24 volumes, so there is not only material for a second but even a third and perhaps more.

Of course, the above applies to seasons with a duration of 12 episodes, which is the standard. What is certain is that this line of new products based on Rent-A-Girlfriend it won’t be the last.

The fame of the series continues and continues to give a lot to talk about. If at some point it ends, it is most certain that its popularity will continue, although somewhat diminished. The girls that appear are the main attraction of this franchise in Japan and the world.

Fountain.