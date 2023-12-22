After the official announcement of Oliver Bearman's renewal in Prema also for 2024, which had already been in the air for some time now, the Formula 2 teams are starting to fill in the last pieces of the grid for next season.

DAMS has in fact confirmed that Juan Manuel Correa will be part of its line-up for the 2024 championship, where he will join his compatriot Jak Crawford for an all stars and stripes lineup. The American driver made his full-time return to the championship this year with Van Amersfoort Racing, achieving six points finishes and a best finish of fourth in the Sprint Race in Spielberg, Austria.

Correa had already successfully completed post-season testing in Abu Dhabi last month with the French team, so this is an opportunity to continue the journey together. “I am happy to be part of DAMS for the 2024 season. I feel it is the best place for me to continue rebuilding my career and achieve my long-term goals. I am eager to start working with the team and show what I can do on the track,” explained the American.

Juan Manuel Correa, Van Amersfoort Racing

After the terrible accident at Spa in 2019, which forced him to stop for a long time after he had also achieved two podiums in the first half of the championship, Correa continued to work hard to rebuild his career, first returning to Formula 3, and then returning to in Formula 2 for the full season in 2023. Furthermore, the 24-year-old achieved a victory in the European Le Mans Series last year and participated in the World Endurance Championship with Prema, including the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Charles Pic, DAMS team owner, added: “We are excited to see Juan Manuel join us for 2024, he has potential and is a great addition to the team. We have already seen encouraging signs that he is building a good relationship with Jack [Crawford] and the rest of the team.”

“He has demonstrated a resilient mentality, with his desire to return to racing after a very difficult period away from the sport. His ability to provide useful feedback to our engineers and his willingness to absorb new information leaves us confident about possibility of achieving excellent results together in the next year”.

However, Correa's is not the only announcement of recent days. In fact, Richard Verschoor also confirmed that in the 2024 championship he will race for Trident in what will be his fourth season in Formula 2, of which he is now a veteran. The Dutch driver has achieved a victory in every year in which he has raced in the cadet category, since his debut with MP Motorsport in 2021. In 2022 he took part in the championship with Trident, finishing in twelfth place in the standings with five podiums, while This year he raced with Van Amersfoort Racing, adding a victory in the Spielberg Feature Race and two more podiums to his list.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd Richard Verschoor

Speaking about his return to the Milanese team, the 23-year-old stated that he is happy to find a familiar environment with which he has already worked, which also represents a start on a known basis in what will be a new year for everyone, given that in 2024 the new generation car will debut.

“I will return with Trident in 2024. I am excited to work tirelessly on the development of the new car together. I am grateful for this opportunity and ready to face the challenges that await me”, commented the Dutch driver, who among other things had already carried out the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi with Trident.

On his path to F2, Verschoor won two Formula 4 titles, placed second in the Toyota Racing Series, won the Macau Grand Prix and achieved a ninth place in the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship.