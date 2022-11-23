As part of its punishment for violating last year’s budget cap, Red Bull was handed a $7 million fine and a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel time as part of the company’s aerodynamic testing restrictions. F1.

The further loss of time in the wind tunnel means that Red Bull will be heavily deficit to Mercedes, who will get significantly more time thanks to third place in the Constructors’ championship.

According to the F1 sporting regulations, Red Bull, as Constructors’ champion, should have had 70 percent of the entire wind tunnel available, equal to 224 runs.

Second-placed Ferrari should have obtained 75% (240 runs), while Mercedes 80% (256 runs). Due to the penalty, Red Bull will now only be entitled to 63% (10% was already referring to 70), therefore 202 runs.

Speaking of the challenges of closing the gap to Red Bull this winter, with the budget cap in place, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes the aerodynamic testing deficit could have an impact.

When asked if recovery is more difficult now that there is a spending limit, Wolff replied: “I think it’s more difficult because you can’t invest more to get a result faster.”

“But I think the way the aero regulations were designed and the penalty they got, 25% less wind tunneling, could have an effect,” said Wolff.

“The way the regulations have been set up, with these restrictions, means that there are teams further back who can really make a big leap over the front runners.”

“This is also the reason why in the future we will see much closer championships, because whoever finishes last will have 40% more. So, it is clear that this is an advantage to be exploited. Is it a given that we will be able to exploit it? Who is it? know?”.

“They are a brilliant team. This will give them extra motivation and against Ferrari it is seven per cent. But these are marginal games and we were a little closer to Ferrari in the last quarter of the season.”

Red Bull Racing wind tunnel Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Mercedes has been held back this year by a hiatus in the development of its W13, as they try to fix the car’s bouncing problems at the start of the season.

But once the major issues were resolved, they were able to make rapid improvements and managed to dominate the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, with George Russell winning both the Sprint Race and the main Grand Prix.

When asked whether their late-season form made Mercedes more confident going into 2023, Wolff said: “I’m never confident.”

“I’m a glass-half-empty guy and I never think the job we’re doing is good enough. I’m not at all sure we’ll be able to compete for the championship again, because you have to recognize that the competition is stiff.”

“But we will do everything in our power, everything, to set our goals high and try to achieve them.”