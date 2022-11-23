Home page World

Adria low ensures winter weather in Austria. A winter service vehicle in Kaprun clears the snow from the road. © Jfk/APA/dpa

Austria brings an Adriatic low rain and snow. The Austrian weather service expects the greatest precipitation on the southern side of the Alps. Heavy snowfalls are expected in parts of the country.

Vienna – There is a storm alarm in Italy. Venice activated the “Moses” flood system. According to the flood forecast, levels of up to 145 centimeters “aqua alta” are expected in the next few days. The Adria low Denise also causes explosive weather conditions in Austria. The depression leads the moist air towards the Alps. “Snow roll brings up to 40 cm of fresh snow today” – headlines the weather portal wetter.at. According to the Austrian Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), 40 centimeters of fresh snow can be expected in the mountains and on the pass roads. It is snowing heavily in Carinthia, East Tyrol, Salzburg and Styria. In Tyrol, the focus is on the Brenner region and the upper Zillertal.

Austria: snow roller brings up to 40 centimeters of fresh snow

According to the Austrian weather service (ZAMG), rain and snow spread from the southwest on Tuesday. “It’s snowing heavily, especially from the Zillertal Alps to the Radstädter Tauern and south of them,” reports ZAMG. Depending on the intensity of the precipitation, the snow line drops to 900 to 400 meters above sea level. The wind turns northwest to northeast during the day and blows moderately. Afternoon temperatures 2 to 7 degrees.

According to ZAMG, the focus of precipitation is slowly shifting eastward at night. Then it rains or snows heavily in Lower Carinthia to the eastern lowlands. The snow line usually drops between 300 and 600 meters. In the west, on the other hand, the precipitation decreases and subsides. A brisk north wind is also blowing along the main Alpine ridge.

“Yellow snow warning” for large parts of Austria

In the Zillertal (Tyrol) there can be up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow in the valleys. Up to 40 centimeters are possible on the mountains. “The wet snow can lead to snow breakage,” says the warning for Mayerhofen. It’s already snowing at the Brenner Pass. Traffic is currently running smoothly on the A13 Brenner motorway, as can be seen on the webcams.

In South Tyrol it is already snowing heavily in the mountains, tweets Kachelmannwetter. “Since this morning often 10 to 15 centimeters of fresh snow”. The civil defense of South Tyrol has issued a warning. The yellow alert level applies to all main valleys in the upper Vinschgau, Wipptal and Pustertal valleys on Tuesday. The snow line is expected to be between 500 and 1000 meters above sea level. Between 10 and 30 centimeters of snow fall in the mountains, in the valleys at higher altitudes, in the Wipptal and in the Hochpustertal, snowfall of 10 to a maximum of 20 centimeters is to be expected, in the Upper Vinschgau 5 to 10 centimeters of fresh snow.

