We had to wait almost three hours to see the real Williams FW44, but we finally got to see it in all its forms.

During the presentation at 2pm, the Grove team made it known that they had only launched the 2022 livery using the show car provided by F1. Now, however, here are the true shapes of the FW44.

The new car of the Grove team took to the track at Silverstone this afternoon to do the Shakedown using one of the two filming days available to the team.

At the wheel Nicholas Latifi, who used Pirelli Demo Full-Wet tires to tackle the first laps with the new born. His track debut was slowed by an hour due to an electronic failure, but the mechanics managed to manage it and put the Canadian on track.

The FW44 already has the definitive livery, the full blue one with a few touches of red on the wings and bellies. A very elegant coloring that we have already described this afternoon.

In the first photos released by Williams the push rod solution at the front and pull rod at the rear can be seen very well, while the size of the very large bonnet (with square airscope) and the line of the bellies is striking.

