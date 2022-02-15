Betis will visit one of the coldest cities in Europe to try to get into the round of 16 of the Europa League. Two teams looking for a similar goal; Win an international title that allows you to continue growing on the European scene to become a fixture in the Champions League. Two clubs that deserve more recognition than they have will face each other in one of the funniest games of this phase prior to the round of 16.
Where is Zenit vs Betis?
The match will be played at the Zenit Arena with capacity for 68,000 spectators
When and what time is Zenit vs Betis?
Thursday February 17. The match will be played in Spain at 6:45 p.m. In Mexico it will be 11:45 a.m. in Argentina 1:45 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch Zenit vs Betis?
In Spain it can be seen through Movistar Champions League 1. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via ESPN and Fox Sports. In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
Where can I watch Zenit vs Betis in streaming?
In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform MiTele Plus. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. in Mexico via StarPlus. In the United States it will be available through the ESPN apps.
What was the last result between Zenit vs Betis?
The last time they met was in a friendly in 2015 in which Betis was defeated by zero goals to three.
Betis will seek to win a victory that will allow them to return to Villamarín with enough income not to suffer. By players, the Verdiblancos are the favorites to advance to the round, and if we focus on the game played by both so far, more of the same. Few setbacks have Real Betis suffered in a season that is reaching its most important stage. Canales and Fekir are the Betis hopes for a match in a complicated stadium. Playing in Russia is never easy and even less so against one of the best teams in the country.
The participation in the Champions League of the Russian team was very calm. In a group in which Chelsea and Juventus started as undisputed favorites, they achieved five points and snatched first place from the Londoners on the last day when they were already leading that group H. In their regular championship they are leaders ahead of Dinamo Moscow, that so far is the only team that has managed to track him down.
Zenit: Kerzhakov, Santos, Karavaev, Lovren, Chistyakov, Barrios, Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Malcom, Wendel and Dzyuba
Betis: Rui Silva, Moreno, Bartra, Pezzella, Bellerín, Carvalho, Edgar, Fekir, Canales, Juanmi and Iglesias
Zenit 0-2 Betis
