When the pure technical variable prevails, there are often starting grids where each team conquers its line, with two single-seaters almost aligned in performance. Today on the Catalunya circuit it was not like this, because it was the riders who took the lead.

The Barcelona track is probably the one on which a Formula 1 driver has completed the most laps ever, and it was practically impossible to predict that in Montmelò we would have witnessed a qualifying that showed surprising results in the comparison between teammates. The scenario was changed by the weather conditions, which made the track damp and very treacherous.

Poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, receives the Pirelli award for pole position from footballer Mason Mount Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Several parameters made the difference: the speed of adaptation, the identification of the trajectory with more grip and, above all, the dreaded ‘preparation lap’, or rather the launch lap in which a driver must bring the tires to reach the temperature that guarantees the best performance.

Today in Barcelona the conditions made these three variables more complex than usual, especially the third one. Sergio Perez, one of the big disappointments of the day, summed up his uphill afternoon thus: “When I went off the track in Q2 the tires were too hot, and after the exit they cooled too much and I lost grip”. Result, eleventh and out of Q3.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think the tires were a crucial factor – explained Horner – we checked all the aerodynamic loads after Q1 and the analyzes done at the headquarters showed that the two single-seaters (of Perez and Verstappen) generate the same amount of aerodynamic load . I think that only putting the tires in the window made the difference, Checo has never made up for a similar gap from Max, so something didn’t work”.

Max, on the other hand, worked perfectly, and he did it to Verstappen, from the top of a superiority that goes beyond the already large half a second he inflicted on the closest of his opponents, Carlos Sainz. In the last ‘run’ of Q3 Max exited the pit lane last and, after obtaining the new record in the second sector, he received the order to lift his foot, given that his rivals had already passed under the flag at chess. Other planet.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in the press conference after qualifying Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz emerged in the human scenario, and he did so at an important moment for himself and for Ferrari. The home crowd gratified him with a long applause that involved the entire central grandstand, a moment that did not leave indifferent even a driver who is not known for showing his emotions.

The second half emerged in a complicated context. “The conditions weren’t easy at all today – commented Carlos – but we managed to put together some good laps and I think we got the most out of the car without leaving any stone unturned”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Sainz’s good Saturday was of great help to Ferrari, which found itself orphaned by Leclerc already at the end of Q1 for reasons the team is still investigating. A mystery for the dynamics, given that Charles was not in the game, dealing with a single-seater deemed undriveable.

Leclerc also mounted a second set of softs as an extreme attempt in the hope of having previously hit a non-optimal set of tires, but the reality was different. Nineteenth, and for the first time since he’s been with Ferrari, eliminated at the end of Q1 due to pure lack of performance.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tomorrow there will be a good opportunity for Sainz to aim for the podium, given that his direct opponents will all start very close behind him. In addition to Perez, Alonso also ended qualifying under the banner of disappointment.

In Fernando’s case, there are no technical mysteries given that his chances were thwarted when he went off the track in Q1 which damaged the floor of his Aston Martin. After however managing to get into Q3, Alonso also compromised his last attempt with a mistake, slipping to eighth position.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, team mates in Aston Martin Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Fernando honestly admitted that he didn’t ride at his best, but he looks to tomorrow with more optimism. The rain that messed up the cards today will be part of it, and he’s counting on his Aston Martin to get back on the podium in front of his home crowd.