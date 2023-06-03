He has been in power for 20 years; won the 2023 elections with 52% of the votes and now has another 5 years in office

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69 years old, took office this Saturday (June 3, 2023) for the 3rd term as president of Turkey. He has been in power for 20 years. He was prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and has been president since 2014. Now he will have another 5 years in office.

The politician was re-elected on May 28 with 52% of the votes. He is from the AK party (Justice and Development Party) and ran in the 2nd round against the left social democratic candidate, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who received 48% of the votes.

This Saturday (June 3, 2023), Erdogan swore in for the new term and promised to assume the “duty with impartiality”.

“During our 21 years in power, we have always maintained that sensitivity. When providing services, we never worry about anyone’s belief or the color of their vote. We never practice regionalism, partisanship or discrimination.”he stated.

During the election campaign, Erdogan promised to continue with the presidential system, reduce interest rates and strengthen Turkish influence in Europe.

POLITICAL TRAJECTORY

On March 15, 2003, Erdogan took over as Prime Minister of Turkey, a position he held for 3 terms, remaining until 2014. In the same year, he was elected president. Through a referendum, the parliamentary system was replaced by presidentialism in the country in 2017.

When considering his time as prime minister and president, Erdogan has been in power in the country for 20 years.