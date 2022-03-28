The second round of the season in Saudi Arabia decreed Max Verstappen as the winner. The reigning world champion has narrowed the gap in the standings from Charles Leclerc after the heavy zero in Bahrain.

The Ferraris, however, occupy the two steps of the podium without too much detachment: a close challenge between the Monegasque and the Dutchman left the fans with bated breath until the last lap. How heavy is the Red Bull victory? But above all, will Mercedes be able to close the gap with the rivals?