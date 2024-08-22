Ferrari returns to the track at Zandvoort after the summer break. The Scuderia has worked on the SF-24 looking for a definitive solution to the bottom, in the hope of finding the path to competitiveness, even if Fred Vasseur praises the pole position in Belgium and the third place of Charles Leclerc in the Ardennes.

The Maranello facility is undergoing a complete transformation: during the holiday break, the wind tunnel was updated with a new moving carpet that should make the correlation of wind tunnel and track data even more realistic, facilitating the development of a car that is suffering much more than expected at the crucial moment of the season, when McLaren and Mercedes have proven to be more determined challengers of Red Bull than the reds.

Holland is Verstappen’s retreat and, at least on paper, the Dutch track is certainly not ideal for the SF-24. Fred Vasseur’s attitude, in fact, is optimistic because he speaks of gaps that will be very small…

“We arrived at the summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix where as a team we showed a good performance overall, taking pole position and a podium finish with Charles, results that gave us confidence. We start again from Zandvoort, a completely different circuit to Spa-Francorchamps, short, narrow and tortuous where every little detail will be fundamental, especially in qualifying since overtaking is really difficult”.

Detail of the bottom of the Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: George Piola

The team principal expects a lot from both the drivers and the pit wall…

“As usual, we will focus on ourselves and try to extract the maximum potential from our package, which in other words means being able to find the best set-up but also identifying the right choices in the decisive moments – in qualifying and in the race – both on the pit wall and by the drivers.”

Ferrari restarts its engines, aware that qualifying will be very important…

"Knowing the values ​​on the field this season, and considering the characteristics of the track, it is reasonable to expect a battle to the brink of hundredths.