From next August 29th GUNDAM BREAKER 4 will finally be available worldwide. This new iteration of the saga, based on the successful trilogy in Japan, will allow fans of the saga to create their own GUNPLA customized and launch it into battle against hordes of enemies, even in multiplayer. The new Diorama mode will also allow modelers to recreate their favorite scenes using the kits assembled and colored in-game just as they would with the GUNPLA real.

However, in Europe GUNDAM BREAKER 4 will be available in digital format only. The physical edition, available for Japan and the United States, can be purchased at our partner Bazaar Bazaar using our discount codes.

If you are a new customer you can use the code “AKIBAGAMERS” for a 10% discount on the final price, while if you are already a customer of the store you can use the code “AKIBAGAMERS5” for 5% off. Shipping is free.