Saudi Arabia hosted its first F1 race in 2021 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which was intended to be a temporary grand prix venue, which will then move to the new city of Qiddiya on the outskirts of Riyadh.

But as work continues to build a state-of-the-art facility, Jeddah is expected to host the race for at least another four years, and some …Read More

#Saudi #Arabian #remain #Jeddah