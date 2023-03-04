This weekend’s race is the first after the FIA ​​announced a planned crackdown on driver political commentary over the course of the winter.

It was later clarified that drivers can say what they want in interviews and press conferences and that the ban affects formal events such as the grid ceremony and podiums.

Given the sensitivity to LBQT issues in the Middle East, Hamilton’s decision to race with a rainbow design on his helmet in Bahrain has generated a lot of interest.

However, the FIA, which has its own diversity programme, supports the rainbow logo. The FIA ​​would only look into the matter more closely if it were raised by another interested party, such as the race promoter for example.

When asked by Motorsport.com about Hamilton’s helmet, for example, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said he likes it.

Speaking on Friday, before unveiling his helmet, Hamilton admitted he had some concerns following the FIA’s winter announcement.

“Of course, when reading this news it seems to me that we are heading in the wrong direction, which is contrary to what I have tried to do with the team, for example, and what I have tried to do in conversations with stakeholders within the our sport”.

“But I expect reactions, there are still people who don’t understand or don’t believe in the importance of having an inclusive environment. And I think my and our job is to continue to highlight this aspect, the positive aspects and the importance it may have”.

“I might sound like a broken record. But that’s what I’m going to keep doing, it’s a fight I’m going to keep going. I’m really happy that Mission 44 is working flat out, and I’m working with the diversity team, now working with all the teams involved”.

Hamilton also acknowledged that Domenicali has made it clear that F1 does not want to gag drivers who want to promote messages.

“Stefano is a really great leader, very family oriented and very understanding,” said the former world champion. “He’s already come out and he’s kind of gone against what’s been said. So we’ll continue to work together in the right direction.”