Specifically, the “Quality Raytracing” mod allows you to use raytracing at full resolution (in the game it is set with a multiplier of 0.4), thus guaranteeing a visually better result. Additionally, this change disables denoising, as a result eliminating the annoying smearing effect of the outlines of game elements and NPCs.

Considering the large number of players who are playing the Dragon's Dogma 2 it is not surprising that the mod for the PC version are popping up like mushrooms. For example, “jsbox” made a change that improves the quality of ray tracing as long as you want to sacrifice a little something from a performance point of view.

Pay attention to performance

Dragon's Dogma 2, a cyclops

Clearly, these changes they also increase the impact on raytracing performance, consequently we recommend the mod only for those who already manage to obtain satisfactory results with their configuration and are willing to make some compromises in this regard. Alternatively, it is possible to try it coupled with the mod that enables Frame Generation with DLSS3, although some players report that activating this technology could lead to application freezes.

If you are interested, you can download the mod in question at this addresswhere you will also find instructions with all the steps for download and installation.

In the meantime, players are also waiting for the first patch of Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom has promised that the update will be published in question and will improve the visual quality when using DLSS and will resolve some bugs currently present in the game.