Lawrence Stroll made it clear: his plan to win the F1 world championship is five years. The Canadian owner is aware that the AMR22 will not be a competitive car among ground-effect single-seaters and Tom McCullough, the performance engineer, has taken care to say that the “verdona” will change very soon.

At least the Silverstone team showed a car that will be on track tomorrow for a shakedown, mixing renderings (the engineers have “forgotten” the front suspension strut on the right side!) With photographs of the AMR22 which will be the first of the new was to turn.

Aston Martin AMR22: rendering without the right front suspension strut Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22: is it overweight?

The first impression is that the Aston Martin falls into the category of F1 that will struggle to reach the minimum weight of 795 kg. Looking at the rendering from above, we see that the upper triangle of the front suspension is very oriented forward, a sign that the technicians directed by Andy Green preferred to keep a certain distance of the wheel from the radiator outlets.

They seem to have focused on a car with a long wheelbase, close to the 3,600 mm maximum limit, even if the engine is mounted rather back from the cockpit and the gearbox should be relatively short to make the most of the concept of … double. bottom under the sides.

Aston Martin AMR22: Junoesque bellies

Above the F1 2022 with short bellies and below the double bottom one like the Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The AMR22 strikes for its junoesque appearance: compared to the bellies of the Haas VF-22, those of the Aston Martin are very large: high, wide and terribly long above the two ducts that serve to generate the downforce of the ground effect: the idea is to generate an air passage between the Venturi tunnels and the bellies.

Aston Martin AMR22: the gills of cooling

Detail of the Aston Martin AMR22 showing the air vents on the bellies and the double bottom Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The car shows the presence of fifteen gills on the bellies that seem to “copy” the shape of the radiators, which are very long and in a more horizontal position than last year’s solution. But this is an area that is bound to change, just like the cooling system vents which are square and very small. In reality, on the outside of each of them there is a carbon cover which suggests that the grip will be changed according to the characteristics of the tracks and the heat.

Aston Martin AMR22: gull wing

Aston Martin Racing AMR22: the gull-wing front wing Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

If we look at the Aston Martin from the front we observe a front wing that differs greatly from the concept of the FIA ​​and FOM show car: the nose, rather short and hollowed out underneath, does not reach the main profile which has a slight gull-wing shape, but still to the second element that fulfills the load-bearing function. The two additional profiles are of shorter rope and the last one, the adjustable one, has a shape that favors the out-wash flow between the bulkhead and the front tire and then takes up the concept of the gull wing, looking for angularity that can generate eddies.

Aston Martin AMR22: front push

Detail of the Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The front suspension maintains the push rod pattern with the strut pivoting to the body at the highest point where the vanity panel is observed. The upper triangle is preceded by the steering arm and the two elements seen from the front generate a blow: the arms also have an aerodynamic function to separate the flows destined for the Venturi channels from those necessary for cooling.

The brake socket, no longer having the ducts to feed the blowing out of the rims (now prohibited), is divided into only three portions. The BBS wheels are the mono supply ones with the approved rim covers.

Aston Martin AMR22: high waistline

Andrew Green, Technical Director, Aston Martin, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, Tom McCullough, Aston Martin Performance Director, Jessica Hawkins and Nico Hulkenberg, reserve driver, Aston Martin Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

We have said of the bellies: they extend up to the rear suspension with a minimum outlet of hot air in the tail under the single central exhaust. The waistline of the sides is very high, but there is the desire to create a lower flare useful to create a sort of second duct, as if looking for a double bottom above the Venturi ducts.

Aston Martin aerodynamics have sought maximum efficiency in the cockpit area: behind the Halo attachment to the chassis, other hot air vents could appear to reduce the gills on the bellies.

Aston Martin AMR22: Mercedes airbox

Aston Martin AMR22: the airbox is typical of Mercedes engines Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The airbox of the engine is the typical Mercedes one with the three air intakes that add the two ears to the sides to the triangular central part, while a lot of care has been taken in the bonnet that copies the shapes of the mechanics: there is no lack of the showy hump due to the plenum of the Mercedes engine that still protrudes from the clean physiognomy of the airbox.

Aston Martin AMR22: pull at the back

Aston Martin AMR22: pull rod rear suspension Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The rear suspension is pull rod with a very open lower triangle inclined towards the front (in favor of the anti-squat) and the upper one very narrow.

The rear wing is supported by two classic gooseneck pylons: the main profile has a central section with a raised leading edge and a spoon shape. On the “verdona” there is already the DRS control that was not mounted on the Haas, while the mobile flap is more linear.

Aston Martin AMR22: different wings

Aston Martin AMR22: the rendering of the rear Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

The beam-wing in the renderings was shown with a biplane profile, while on the car presented to Gayton, in the Aston Martin headquarters, there was only one profile. We will see from the images that will be taken tomorrow at Silverstone what is the orientation of the technicians.

The side bulkheads almost in the trailing edge show a long blowing, while little can be said about the diffuser (square and not rounded like that of the show car) because there are no eloquent images.

Haas and Aston Martin represent the two different philosophies with which the 2022 rules can be interpreted. The AMR22 aims at the double bottom, a solution on which there are many doubts. But the judgment will be up to the track …