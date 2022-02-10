The president of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduro, recently attacked the new leftist Latin American leaders, calling them “cowards”, after figures such as the elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boricand the Peruvian head of state, peter castlemarked distance from the Chavista regime.

“Every day there is a campaign against Venezuela. Out there a cowardly left has emerged that bases his speech on attacking the successful, victorious Bolivarian model, on attacking the historical legacy, and on attacking me as president, ”said the president in a telephone contact with the program. With the mallet givingled by Diosdado Cabello.

After Castillo and Boric said that the Venezuelan route is not the way forward for their countriesMaduro assured that leftist leaders have emerged who “have no morals, do not have the level to attack the Bolivarian revolution.”

The elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric. Photo: Javier TORRES / AFP

“It is a defeated, failed left, a cowardly left against imperialism, against the oligarchies. And then they want to put on a varnish so that the oligarchies forgive them, and the worst of all is that they are not going to forgive any of them. So they assume the worst face of counterrevolutionaries, of anti-Bolivarians, from some cowardly left that is out there, ”he insisted.

President Castillo, of the Peru Libre leftist political party, said in an interview with CNN that he intends to create “a true democratic and open model with Peruvians”, unlike what is happening in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, although he avoided calling them openly dictatorships.

“I’m not a part of it. And I would not like Peru to become one of those models,” added the president.

For his part, Boric, the elected president of Chile – who will take office on March 11, 2022 – assured in an interview with M24 Radius of Uruguay that The democratic backsliding in Venezuela has been “brutal” and he emphasized that this is not his “way”but aspires to build a “democratic left.”

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. Photo: PERUVIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

“I would like to establish an irreducible principle that is the unrestricted defense of human rights, independent of the government in power. We cannot have double standards, we cannot lose ourselves. The permanent allegation that certain leftists make to the self-determination of peoples to even end up justifying their deviations or behaviors that are not appropriate, such as limitations to freedom of expression, to assembly, is something that we have to face more openly”, he maintained, with toughness, the future Chilean president.

By the way, in Colombia, Gustavo Petro also said in an interview that he currently sees that in the world “there is a new progressivism that has nothing to do with the old. We do not like Maduro, we have said it many times. We don’t like what is happening in Venezuela in terms of democratic decay.”

THE NATION (ARGENTINA)

GDA

