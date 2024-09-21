Ferrari Frustration

The table seemed set for the third weekend in a row as great protagonists. And instead, a few minutes in Q3 were enough for turn Ferrari’s dream of repeating its fight at the top against McLaren into a nightmare. So, after a Friday of free practice that was decidedly encouraging, on Saturday of qualifying for the Singapore GP frustration was the dominant feeling inside the Prancing Horse box, with a miserable fifth row and with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both without a timed lap in the decisive phase of the official trials. Certainly not the best way to Frederic Vasseur to make up for the disappointing second place in Baku…

Q3 Singapore GP, Vasseur’s comment

Visibly annoyed, the Ferrari team principal appeared in front of the Sky microphones, first explaining the accident that eliminated Sainz from the fight at the start of Q3: “Carlos is doing well physically, but obviously he is disappointed because it is not the result he expected after last year’s pole. The most important thing is that he is well and ready to try a good comeback tomorrow.”. And then there is the question of Leclerc, who completed his last lap complaining about the tyres being outside the window of use and then also falling into the trap of the track limits: “I think Charles started the lap with the right tyre temperature, but I’ll have to talk to him about it.. He didn’t want to start first, so we waited a bit longer in the pits and maybe that’s where we lost the temperature. Then he pushed on the launch lap and came back into the window before the start of the attempt”.

Ferrari’s goal was the front row

“We knew we had – Vasseur then added – only one lap available, we had to push and there were track limits. I think Charles went over the line by a couple of centimetres, but that’s part of the game. This is definitely not the easiest track for overtaking and I would prefer to start from other positions, but on the other hand we have a good race pace. If we can repeat on Sunday what we showed in FP1 and FP2 on Friday, maybe we can still do well. We need to try to put everything together and be more aggressive with the strategy, then we’ll see what we can do. We are frustrated, also because we know that there was the pace to be on the front row. I don’t know if pole was within reach, but the front row was.We’ll see in the evening what we can do to choose the tyres at the start”.