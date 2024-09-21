It is the new state of the art to define a motorcycle. Some solutions can even go beyond the regulatory constraints of MotoGP, proposing extreme concepts not only in terms of aerodynamics that for the first time can be admired on a limited, very limited series. Thirty examples, as are the 30 years that have passed since Max Biaggi’s world victory in the 1994 SBK. We are talking about the Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma presented yesterday in the most appropriate setting: the hospitality of the Noale team in the Misano paddock.

The track is its hunting ground: it is not approved for road use. For collectors it will be a fetish destined to be kept in an urn, but its life will be on the circuit where you can discover those sensations that the ground effect is only able to give to Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales with the RS-GP.

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Romano Albesiano, Technical Director of Aprilia Racing, exults: “This bike is the most extreme evolution of the program that we started with the precise aim of transferring the most advanced technology to our customers, directly from our racing department. The transfer of technology from racing to users is mentioned very often but in no case is it as concrete as in Aprilia Racing”.

“Our engineers have created something that is much more than an evolution of the extraordinary RSV4 project. You can clearly see it in the aerodynamics, with content that is that of a true MotoGP. The ex3ma is the first bike on sale equipped with a complete package for generating ground effect that increases the lateral load three times compared to the previous X: the stepped fairing and the cornering wings are content that Aprilia was the first to bring to MotoGP. The front wing is a true MotoGP wing, 550 mm wide and generates a level of load five times higher than the previous version, the X Trenta, which already had more than the road version, allowing for great acceleration”.

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Max Biaggi was the protagonist of the on-track development and final fine-tuning of the RSV4 X ex3ma: “Taking part in the development of a bike like the RSV4 X ex3ma was like being in the test sessions of a real racing prototype. A bit like going back to pre-season testing, when the technical foundations for an entire season are laid. In the same way, the commitment on the track was total, to prepare a bike that will give the lucky ones who will ride it the same sensations as a racing prototype. And in many ways this bike really is, because it is the first time that such a complete set-up has been developed for a passionate customer, which includes the many parameters introduced by MotoGP aerodynamics”.

“I am really satisfied with the work done, the bike transmits emotion just by looking at it with the Black Pearl livery that brings to life a glorious history. On the track it was an explosion of emotions, you can feel, in the fast curves, the downforce of the ground effect fairing, a wonderful sensation”.

The engine is the legendary 65° V-four, with a displacement of 1099 cc, prepared by Aprilia Racing’s engine engineers and now delivers a maximum power of 230 HP at 13,500 rpm and a torque of 131 Nm at 11,000 rpm. These performances are obtained thanks to a specific set-up of the V4 which also includes an increased compression ratio, in addition to the adoption of the high-permeability Sprint Filter air filter and the exhaust system made by SC Project, featuring titanium manifolds and a double exhaust terminal.

The evolutionary step of the Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma does not stop at the innovations introduced by the aerodynamics and the specific preparation of the engine, the electronics section also contributes to raising the new super sports bike to a superior technological and performance level.

The control unit that manages all the active electronic controls is the famous APX by Aprilia Racing, an exclusive component, the latest evolution of the one that starred in the WSBK World Championships won by Biaggi and the RSV4. The control unit boasts operating strategies identical to those implemented for the RSV4s used in racing and has an integrated data acquisition system thanks to a series of specific sensors, essential for fine control of the vehicle dynamics.

In particular, the APX system allows the management of the anti-wheelie and power calibration, traction control and engine braking for each individual gear. The parameters can all be managed by the rider both on the move, thanks to the specific keypad, and during the preparation/setup phase of the bike using the interface software editable on the supplied laptop.

The APX system is also completed by an integrated GPS system. The customer is provided with the bike with a Yashi laptop, for the correct management of the control unit software. The multi-titled double-beam aluminum frame, which has always represented Aprilia’s art in creating agile and rigorous chassis, is enhanced by Ohlins mechanical suspension with a dedicated setup, among which the refined pressurized fork stands out, while the Brembo braking system includes a 19×16 radial pump at the front, combined with GP4 MS billet calipers with Z04 racing pads and 330 mm T Drive brake discs, while the rear brake disc is gripped by a caliper with surface nickel plating.

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma Photo by: Aprilia Racing

The Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma adopts a set of carbon rims, which contribute to reducing weight and unsprung masses in motion to the advantage of handling, acceleration and braking. The rims are fitted with the same slick tyres used by Pirelli in the Superbike World Championship (SC1 front with size 125/70 and SCX rear with size 200/65).

The numerous fine details reflect the care that Aprilia Racing has dedicated to this model: both mudguards are in carbon; the button panel on the right handlebar is racing by Jetprime, while the adjustable footpegs, the clutch lever, the steering plate with serial numbering of the unit, the fuel cap and the engine crankcase and front brake lever guards are all in billet aluminium.

The oversized water and oil radiators have racing specifications and are produced by specialist Taleo Tecnoracing, while the final transmission features a titanium crown and a lightened pinion made by PBR, as well as a racing chain by RK.

The Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma will cost 80,000 Euro excluding VAT and can be booked exclusively online from September, by accessing the web area FACTORYWORKS.APRILIA.COM.