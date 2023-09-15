All upcoming concerts of Igor Nikolaev have been canceled due to the artist’s hospitalization

Concert venues have canceled all upcoming performances by Russian singer Igor Nikolaev. Writes about this “Gazeta.Ru”.

We are talking about shows in the Festivalny concert hall in Sochi and the central concert hall of the Kuban Cossack Choir in Krasnodar, scheduled for September 20 and 21, respectively. It is noted that Nikolaev’s upcoming concert is also canceled in Rostov – it was supposed to take place on September 19. At the box office of the venues, they referred to the artist’s hospitalization.

On Friday, September 15, it became known that Igor Nikolaev was hospitalized. The musician was sent to the intensive care ward, his condition was assessed as serious. Later there were reports that he was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, the information was later refuted, indicating that he was in a medical facility as planned, and not in intensive care.