Sony has published the data of its gaming division and through these we can see that the Japanese giant has attracted a total of 123 million monthly active users on their platforms (PS4, PS5) in December 2023.

This is obviously a notable number, but it takes on an even more impressive aspect given that it is a increase of 11 million monthly players compared to last year.

Clearly this result is recorded in one of the most important periods of the yearas players have more free time towards the end of the year and the most anticipated and important games have recently been published, consequently the user base is more active.

That said, in 2023 PlayStation has maintained a monthly player count for every quarter ever higher than at least 5 million compared to the same periods in 2022. We will see how the company will close the last quarter of fiscal 2023 (i.e. January – March 2024).