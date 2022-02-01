Home page politics

From: Cindy Boden

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach: will they soon dampen or increase the opening calls? © Florian Gaertner/photothek.de/Imago

After “staying course” now “open carefully”? Not everyone has a good feeling about it – the federal government is keeping the ball flat. But decisions are coming.

Berlin – Corona loosening now, soon or not at all? Prominent representatives can currently be found in politics for all options. Since the resolution paper of the last Corona summit read that the federal and state governments were “developing perspectives for the moment when an overload of the health system can be ruled out”, the debate has been in full swing again.

Will Chancellor Olaf Scholz * soon be whistling back “opening discussion orgies”, which his predecessor Angela Merkel criticized so sharply in spring 2020? In view of the high incidence of corona in Germany and the record numbers that are currently being reported again and again, reminders of these times are still being heard.

Uncertainty about the omicron subtype may push back the relaxation of the corona virus

The Green* health politician Janosch Dahmen considers loosening measures to be rather unrealistic, at least in the next four weeks. In an interview with the newspapers of Funke media group he justified this with uncertainties surrounding the omicron subtype BA.2, a possibly even more easily transferable subvariant of omicron.

“It is possible that the trend reversal could be delayed by several weeks,” he told the newspapers. “Everything we know about BA.2 so far suggests that the number of infections may not go down in February.” However, a lot is still unclear.

Corona loosening? Government thinks it’s “a bit premature”

The federal government has also publicly put the brakes on. Because the peak of the omicron wave has not yet been reached. The federal and state governments would take this step at the moment when they felt they could relax responsibly, government spokesman Hebestreit said on Monday (January 31). At the moment it is “still a bit premature”.

However, loud calls are already coming from the opposition regarding the next steps: The health policy spokesman for the Union faction in the Bundestag, Tino Sorge, called on the federal government to present a strategy for gradual easing. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach* (SPD) has been announcing for weeks that the omicron peak will be reached in February. “On the other hand, he is very silent about the time after that,” said the CDU politician Editorial network Germany. “The federal government is now required to prepare an opening strategy for the country.”

CSU boss Markus Söder also wants to “return freedoms”* as long as the hospitals are not overloaded. His Union colleague Friedrich Merz agreed to a more cautious tone: “In my opinion, it is too early today to relax. But that can be different in two to three weeks,” said Merz on Monday.

Federal-state meeting in February: concrete easing instead of “opening perspectives”?

With everything that can be heard from the various regions of Germany, the much-cited patchwork quilt could soon threaten again. Bremen’s mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD*) apparently wants to counteract this. Although he says on the ARD: “It is not the right time to implement easing now.” But it is the time to debate the future rules before the next federal-state round on February 16th.

“We need standardized rules for retail in Germany,” emphasized Bovenschulte. According to his idea, access to shops should only be abolished for vaccinated and recovered people (2G) and replaced by a continuous mask requirement. At major events, a sense of proportion is needed to “allow spectators to a limited extent”. But it is precisely on this point that the approaches of the countries are very different. “So far it has not been possible to agree on a common line.”

With all the differences that still prevail: It is quite possible that the paragraph on openings in the next Corona summit decision paper will be longer than three lines. (cibo/dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.